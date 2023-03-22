 
Kate Middleton launches business Taskforce for Early Childhood

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest’s headquarters in the City of London.

Run by business, for business, the Business Taskforce will play an essential role in the Princess of Wales’ work to transform the way in which society prioritises and supports children and the ecosystems around them in their earliest years.

The Taskforce will work to engage and support the business sector on the issue of early childhood and will help steer how the wider business community can build a supportive and nurturing world around children and those who care for them.

The creation of the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood follows the launch of Shaping Us, a long-term campaign spearheaded by The Princess of Wales.

The campaign aims to transform the issue of early childhood from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

The campaign also aims to highlight that all of society has a role to play in building a supportive and nurturing world around children and those who care for them.

