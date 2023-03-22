 
Tekashi 6ix9ine ambushes at Florida gym, rushes to hospital

Tekashi 6ix9ine was attacked by a group of men inside the bathroom of a South Florida gym, as per Variety.

According to his attorney, Lance Lazzaro, the 26-year-old rapper suffered facial injuries and bruises.

The attorney said that the Gooba rapper tried to fight back but was soon overpowered by up to four men who assaulted him in the LA Fitness gym sauna.

“He had cuts to his face and bruises,” Lazzaro added.

The New York rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was transported to a local hospital, per Lazzaro.

Scores of videos made their way to social media, where the rapper was seen on the floor while multiple people were beating him.

In one such video, one of Hernandez’s assailants says, “Take a picture. I’m gonna be famous now.”

The rapper was released early from federal prison after he cooperated with law enforcement officials during an effort to prosecute fellow gang members.

6ix9ine was a social media sensation, with his music videos raking in millions of views, and the rapper also boasted millions of followers on Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention here the rapper was released early from federal prison after being sentenced to two years in prison in 2019 following his cooperation to nab his accomplices.

