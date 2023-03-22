 
Anne Hathaway set to play pop star in an upcoming movie, Mother Mary

Anne Hathaway is set to channel her inner musician in the forthcoming David Lowery–directed movie, Mother Mary.

Deadline reported that the A24 production will showcase a fictional pop star’s relationship with an iconic fashion designer, played by Michaela Coel.

It is pertinent to mention that Hathaway tried her singing potential sang during her Oscar-winning performance in the 2012 movie Les Misérables.

Not only that, in March 2022, the Princess Diaries star also displayed her vocals on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

According to movie’s official synopsis, the songs created by Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX will be featured in the movie, along with an original score composed by Daniel Hart.

Following the announcement, Charli XCX took to Instagram and posted a photo along side Antonoff with a caption, “jack bout to get mothered.”

Mother Mary will reportedly mark the third collaboration between Lowery and A24 after 2017's A Ghost Story and 2021's The Green Knight, per outlet.

Meanwhile, A24 is already making headlines for the Oscar winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once. 

