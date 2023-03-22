Sofia Coppola daughter 'grounded' video goes viral

Sofia Coppola's teenage daughter's video went viral after being grounded for chartering a helicopter on her father's credit card.

The Oscar-winner's daughter, Romy Mars Tiktok's video was reposted on Twitter.

In the viral clip, the 16-year-old weighed in on nepotism as she cooks in the kitchen, which is currently raked in over 1 million views.

“Make vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend,” the teenager said.

Later, Romy, while cooking, amusingly said that she did not know the difference between garlic and onion.

“Since I’m already grounded because my parents’ biggest rule is I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts,” the teenager said in the video.

“Here’s why,” she said while picking up her father’s Grammy award. “They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter,” she added.

“this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me,” Savannah captioned the tweet.



