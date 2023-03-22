Queen Elizabeth II's new statue to be placed in prominent London location

 
Queen Elizabeth IIs new statue to be placed in prominent London location

Queen Elizabeth II's new statue will be placed in a "prominent" London location, according to new report.

The London Assembly unanimously agreed a motion for a new permanent monument to the Britain's late Queen. The location will be chosen "in consultation with the royal family".

It followed calls by MPs soon after she died in September for a statue to be placed on the Fourth Plinth at Trafalgar Square.

The motion, according to BBC, was put forward by Conservative AM Nick Rogers, who said a "prominent, public location" would be a "fitting accolade" to preserve her memory, at a meeting last week.

An earlier version of the motion said the statue should be placed on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square, but the final wording said its location should "be decided in consultation with the Royal Family".

