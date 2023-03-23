 
Thursday Mar 23 2023
David Beckham discusses kids, grandkids and LA with Snoop Dogg

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

David Beckham on Tuesday met Snoop Dogg after the US rapper's performance in the UK.

Sharing multiple pictures of the rapper on Instagram, Beckham wrote, "The man was back in town last night.  So good to see you man.Talkig kids, grandkids and LA."

More than half a million people liked Beckham's Instagram post within a few hours.

Snoop is in the UK for his rescheduled I Wanna Thank Me tour. 

The tour and Snoop Dogg’s 17th album titles come from when the rapper received the Walk of Fame star in 2018.

