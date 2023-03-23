Austin Butler and girlfriend Kaia Gerber jet off to vacation in Mexico

Austin Butler and girlfriend Kaia Gerber took a romantic vacation in Mexico as they wrapped a busy award season.

The lovebirds were spotted in Cabo on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 resting and relaxing at an oceanfront resort. At one point, Gerber — who wore a tiny bikini — could be seen taking a dip in the water and relaxing on a lounge chair, per pictures obtained by TMZ.

Meanwhile, the Elvis actor was also chilling by the pool as he grabbed a book to read. The two were then seen hopping into a golf cart and went to enjoy an outdoor lunch.

The couple’s vacation comes after Butler lost Best Actor Oscar to Brenden Fraser at the 95th Academy Awards. Butler was nominated for his critically acclaimed role as Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, whereas Fraser was nominated for The Whale.

However, while Butler may have lost the Oscar, Gerber, 21, was by his side. Not only did she join him at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she was also with him during his Golden Globe win.

Back in January, the actor was caught on video passionately kissing the daughter of Cindy Crawford backstage after taking home the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

And last May, the duo shared more PDA while attending the Baz Luhrmann-directed film’s premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.