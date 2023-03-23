The Weeknd named world’s ‘Most Popular Artist’ by Guinness World Records

Canadian musician The Weeknd is statistically the most popular artist in the world, revealed the Guinness World Records.

The organization extended the honour on the singer-songwriter on Monday after analyzing the Spotify data of some of the biggest names in the music industry.

The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye holds the record as the first, and for the moment, the only artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. The Weeknd took the top spot by a long margin.

The “Starboy” singer has only garnered more streaming followers since making that record; up to 111.4 million, according to the Guinness report.

The artist that takes the next spot on the list is Miley Cyrus, who registered 82.4 million monthly. Other artists who trail The Weeknd include Shakira (81.6 million), Ariana Grande (80.6 million), Taylor Swift (80. 2 million), Rihanna (78.5 million) and Ed Sheeran (77.5 million).

The Weeknd won four awards at the 2023 Juno Awards in his native Canada, including both artist of the year and songwriter of the year for a record fourth time; single of the year for a third time and pop album of the year (for Dawn FM).