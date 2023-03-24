Ariana Madix to star in a Lifetime movie after Tom Sandoval cheating scandal

Ariana Madix has signed with lifetime for a movie following Tom Sandoval split amid a cheating scandal with costar Raquel Leviss.

On Wednesday, March 22, Lifetime announced that Ariana Madix has been signed for a made-for-television movie called Buying Back My Daughter.

As per the announcement, the project is "inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online," echoing the channel's "Stop Violence Against Women" campaign.

Madix, 37, stars opposite Meagan Good, who also serves as the executive producer, according to PEOPLE.

Madix's casting comes less than three weeks after her tumultuous spilt with costar Tom Sandoval.