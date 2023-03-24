Christina Applegate backs SKIMS ad featuring disabled model

Christina Applegate backs SKIMS ad featuring a disabled model

Dead To Me star Christina Applegate slammed conservative critic Candace Owens following her criticism of an underwear ad featuring a model in a wheelchair.

A snippet from the latest episode of Owens’ Daily Wire show sparked anger across social media after Owens blasted a 2022 campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS clothing line that included a model in a wheelchair.

“I don’t really understand how far we’re going to take this inclusivity thing. I really don’t get it. I don’t know. And if I’m wrong, again, educate me, today, I just want to be educated in the comments,” Owens said in response to the ad.

“Why did they do this? I don’t know, I don’t know why this needed to be done. I’m getting tired of this all-inclusivity thing. It seems ridiculous.

“By the way, I think people in wheelchairs will back me up on this,” she claimed. “I think they’re on my side. I think they think this is stupid.”

“Yes late tweet. But woke to see the most horrifying thing,” Applegate tweeted.

“This Candace person making comments about companies who see we need help. It’s fucking gross. I thank skims and Tommy and Guide beauty and @neowalksticks for seeing us.”

The Bad Moms star who has multiple sclerosis, added: “Going to try and sleep but my rage is keeping me awake. Candace Owens, do you know when you have seen pictures of me how fucking hard it was to get my clothes on? A team has to help me!!! So I’m excited for accessibility clothing for me and my community. Hope u wake.”

She later added:

“I thought my last tweet was enough. But then my heart said something else. No rage. If Candace wants to get on the phone with me to be educated on being disabled. I will not come with anger. I will come with love. Because she needs to hear that. I pray for her tonight.sincerely.”