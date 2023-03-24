Melanie Lynskey reveals why she can’t relate much to Yellowjackets' role

Melanie Lynskey has recently explained why she cannot relate much to her character in Yellowjackets.



During an appearance on the red carpet of Showtime series’ season 2 premiere, Melanie told PEOPLE, “We have opposite parenting styles.”

Elaborating on the differences between her real self and character Shauna, Melanie stated, “I feel so fortunate to have my daughter, and I love her. It's like the joy of my life.”

“Every day, I'm like, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you for this child’. I want to spend every minute with her,” remarked the 45-year-old actress.

Melanie, who has a 16-year-old daughter with husband Jason Ritter, commented, “It's different for Shauna.”

“She's kind of doing her best. But I don't know, I think there's not a lot [of overlap],” explained the actress.

She added, “There's not a Venn diagram where the things kind of connect.”

For the unversed, Yellowjackets garnered critical acclaim in its first season in 2021. In season 2, Melanie, Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci are shown as the present-day, adult versions.