Friday Mar 24 2023
BTS Jimin brings music video of 'Like Crazy' from his first solo album 'Face'

Friday Mar 24, 2023

BTS Jimin brought the intriguing music video of his track Like Crazy from his first solo album Face.

The 27-year-old Korean singer released the official music video of his song Like Crazy on Friday, which is a part of his highly anticipated solo project Face.

Face consists of six songs in total and now available on major streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube.

Like Crazy is the main track of the album and it has been written in collaboration with many artists, including Jimin's band mate RM.

Jimin had previously revealed that Like Crazy was inspired by one of his favorite movies. The music video of the track showcases the alluring charm of the BTS member as he appears to be trapped in the past.

In the music video, Jimin uses crowded space to depict the loneliness he embraces as a trapped soul. "I’d rather be/Lost in the lights/I’m outta my mind," he sings in the chorus.

As per the press release, "Face-off is a trap-soul song, Interlude: Dive is a dreamy instrumental, Alone is a pop balladâ€¦Jimin actively participated in the overall production process, from the album planning stages to the song and MV production."

Jimin’s album Face is the first solo project of the artist and it represents his inhibitions in music.

The pre-release track titled Set Me Free Pt. 2 was a hip-hop item that showcased Jimin as someone who is setting himself free from all pain, vulnerabilities and perceptions.

Face is officially out now, making Jimin the third BTS member to debut a first full-length album, after the group announced that they will now focus on solo activities only.

