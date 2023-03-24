 
Chris Martin comes under fire after he shares about skipping dinner

Chris Martin has recently faced backlash online after he said he doesn’t “have dinner anymore”.

The Coldplay star appeared on O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast and opened up about his eating habits just like his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Chris mentioned that he “stop eating at 4 p.m.” and this routine is inspired by Bruce Springsteen.

The musician revealed that Bruce’s routine was “his next challenge” as he believed that he’s “more in shape now” that he was.

After Chris made these comments, the singer’s fans took to social media and slammed him for “promoting unhealthy lifestyle.

One user tweeted, “I too have decided to stop eating because I'm frankly tired of living... these people are INSANE.”

Another wrote, “#chrismartin what an elitist idiot ... it’s nice that u can skip dinner. Maybe u should talk to the construction worker who needs to keep his energy up or the nurse who works the night shift, but I’m sure it’s great for ur [sic] surfing and u can always take an extra IV if ur feeling down.”

Someone also quipped about Chris and Gwyneth, adding, “They have children. Does that mean their kids don't eat dinner anymore either? They all sit around the dinner table and sip water?”

