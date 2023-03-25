 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Florence Pugh makes musical debut as singer and songwriter

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Florence Pugh makes musical debut as singer and songwriter
Florence Pugh makes musical debut as singer and songwriter

Florence Pugh made her musical debut after releasing the original songs I Hate Myself and The Best Part.

The Don’t Worry Darling star released her first music as a singer-songwriter. The latest tracks are featured on the soundtrack to her new film A Good Person, a drama written and directed by her ex-partner, Zach Braff.

“I wrote these songs for my character Allison in the movie to perform, but also as a way to process and digest her mindset and her low headspace,” Pugh explained.

“It was unbelievably helpful and hard; I wanted a song to reflect the self-hatred she had for herself in a way that the audience can truly understand,” the Total Entertainment reported.

In A Good Person, Pugh plays a promising musician called Allison whose life unravels after she survives a major tragedy, as per the movie synopsis.

Braff, in an interview, told The Independent, “I wrote A Good Person for Florence. And because Florence was my partner at the time and… she’s just… I mean, all of her talent! I was like, ‘I’ve gotta write something for her.’”

A Good Person landed in theatres on March 24. The film will be available on Sky Cinema from April 28.

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart

BTS’ Jimin surpasses 1 million sales on Hanteo Chart
Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez

Gigi Hadid ‘won’t mind’ if her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik dates Selena Gomez
Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

Everything Everywhere’ filmmakers react to ‘Star Wars’ criticism

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout

‘Not the right time’: Relief in Paris over King Charles pullout
Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally

Jimin from BTS tops iTunes charts globally
'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'

'John Wick' director spills how he and Keanu Reeves came up with 'Chapter 4'
Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry

Mark Strong punch makes Adam Sandler ‘cry
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'

Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber begin following each other on Instagram amid 'feud'
BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

BBC moves to swing axe on ‘New World Order’, Frankie Boyle reacts

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’

‘John Wick’ filmmaker on Rina Sawayama debut: ‘She just nailed it’
Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper

Kanye West exes Julia Fox, Amber Rose compare their relationship with rapper
Lilibet, Archie may ignore ‘rigid rules’ at King Charles coronation

Lilibet, Archie may ignore ‘rigid rules’ at King Charles coronation