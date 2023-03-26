Dwayne Johnson shares adorable makeover from daughters

Famed actor Dwayne Johnson just released yet another video showcasing his daughters, and fans are in fits.

The star shared it all on Instagram and it even went as far as to flex his parenting skills.

In the video, his two daughters Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian, can be seen painting his entire head pink for the makeover.

The video was also captioned with the words, “Daddy can we give you a makeover.”

Because “No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min. PLEASE it’ll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.”

But, what winds up happening however is that “* zoom meeting canceled. * my two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement. * I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face - unbeknownst to me - this s*** stains the skin”.

Before signing off though he reminisced over ‘how fast they grow’ and admitted, “Hey they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy’s in”.

