 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson shares adorable makeover from daughters

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Dwayne Johnson shares adorable makeover from daughters
Dwayne Johnson shares adorable makeover from daughters

Famed actor Dwayne Johnson just released yet another video showcasing his daughters, and fans are in fits.

The star shared it all on Instagram and it even went as far as to flex his parenting skills.

In the video, his two daughters Jasmine, 7, and Tiana, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian, can be seen painting his entire head pink for the makeover.

The video was also captioned with the words, “Daddy can we give you a makeover.”

Because “No baby, daddy has a zoom meeting in 10min. PLEASE it’ll be quick! Ok, but make it quick but only do my nails and make me look handsome.”

But, what winds up happening however is that “* zoom meeting canceled. * my two tornadoes point and laugh uncontrollably with no mercy judgement. * I spend an hour TRYING to scrub lipstick off my head and face - unbeknownst to me - this s*** stains the skin”.

Before signing off though he reminisced over ‘how fast they grow’ and admitted, “Hey they’ll be a time down the road when this stuff won’t matter to them anymore, so sign me up - daddy’s in”.

Check it out Below:



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘bold move’ Hollywood hangout laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘bold move’ Hollywood hangout laid bare
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria to travel to UK for King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria to travel to UK for King Charles coronation?
Katy Perry demonstrates learning viral ‘doll eye’ trick

Katy Perry demonstrates learning viral ‘doll eye’ trick
Coronation souvenirs boost struggling English ceramics industry

Coronation souvenirs boost struggling English ceramics industry
Bebe Rexha recalls instance where someone ‘sent used toilet paper’

Bebe Rexha recalls instance where someone ‘sent used toilet paper’
Ireland Baldwin preps for birth with a creative dance routine

Ireland Baldwin preps for birth with a creative dance routine
Angelina Jolie steps out with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild in Malibu

Angelina Jolie steps out with billionaire David Mayer de Rothschild in Malibu
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted in PDA moment in Tokyo

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski spotted in PDA moment in Tokyo
Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child
Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for allegedly attacking 'girlfriend'

Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for allegedly attacking 'girlfriend'

Prince Andrew wants to write a book for future funds

Prince Andrew wants to write a book for future funds

Meghan and Harry want their children to spend more time with their royal cousins: report

Meghan and Harry want their children to spend more time with their royal cousins: report