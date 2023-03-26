 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 26 2023
By
Web Desk

'Paint' actor Owen Wilson admits 'wig' helped his performance

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Paint actor Owen Wilson admits wig helped his performance
'Paint' actor Owen Wilson admits 'wig' helped his performance

Paint star Owen Wilson believes his curly wig did "a lot of the heavy lifting" while for his Bob Ross-esque character Carl Nargle.

The film follows Carl Nargle, a painter on TV who is going through a rough time after a younger rival steals the spotlight from him.

Visibly channeling real-life The Joy of Painting host Ross, the actor credited the wardrobe department for their thoroughness.

"I did like a little painting before to just see what it felt like. But one of the big things for me came when they got the look dialled in with the wardrobe," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

"And, I mean, let's be honest, the wig does a lot of the heavy lifting for me in terms of feeling not like myself."

Apparently, the voice was another major factor in tapping into this eccentric character.

"When you watch those Bob Ross shows, there's just something very attractive and welcoming about the way he sounds and the stuff he's saying," Wilson said.

"Carl Nargle, you know, had the No. 1 painting show for 22 years in Vermont, so he had something that people enjoyed as well.

"He was very comfortable and confident until everything sort of gets shaken up.

Owen Cunningham Wilson has enjoyed a long association with filmmaker Wes Anderson with whom he shared writing and acting credits for Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, and The Royal Tenenbaums. He is the recipient of an Academy Award nomination and BAFTA Award for Best Screenplay.

More From Entertainment:

'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'Mad Men' star Jon Hamm joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds click adorable snaps with their newborn at Wrexham
Brian Cox pokes fun at Rupert Murdoch for getting engaged at 92

Brian Cox pokes fun at Rupert Murdoch for getting engaged at 92
New wax statue of King Charles makes up for cancelled France visit

New wax statue of King Charles makes up for cancelled France visit
Jason Derulo launches first TV show, 'Project Icon'

Jason Derulo launches first TV show, 'Project Icon'
'Gordita Chronicles' creator blames Hollywood's 'diversity problem' for cancelled show

'Gordita Chronicles' creator blames Hollywood's 'diversity problem' for cancelled show
Adele confirms Las Vegas residency ‘comeback,’ promises fans on releasing concert film

Adele confirms Las Vegas residency ‘comeback,’ promises fans on releasing concert film
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation, claims royal expert
‘Barry’ last season trailer shows Bill Hader in jail

‘Barry’ last season trailer shows Bill Hader in jail
Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’

Halle Bailey meets ‘The Little Mermaid’ fan in Disney World, ‘she made me cry’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ensure celebration for Archie on ‘momentous day’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ensure celebration for Archie on ‘momentous day’
Prince William’s new major role revealed

Prince William’s new major role revealed