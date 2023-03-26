New wax statue of King Charles makes up for cancelled France visit

Paris’ Musee Grevin unveiled on Friday wax statue of King Charles III, despite the cancellation of his first state visit in France due to raging protests related to the government's pension reform plans.



The life-size statue depicts Charles wearing a traditional Scottish costume: a Hunting Stewart kilt, an Argyll jacket, a sporran, a kilt pin and the Sgian Dubh knife.

The royal's statue joins wax models of his mother, the late Elizabeth II, and other prominent heads of state such as Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping.

The statue was made by Claus Velte, who also sculpted the museum's wax effigies of Angela Merkel and Joe Biden.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, 2022, Charles became Charles III after having retained the title of Prince of Wales.

The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for May 6. (Reuters)