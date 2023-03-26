 
Sunday Mar 26 2023
Web Desk

Blackpink’s Rosé makes appearance in popular webtoon

Web Desk

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

Fans of the K-pop group Blackpink spotted member Rosé in a popular webtoon. The group made their initial debut in animation form for their project with PUBG and ZEPETO.

The webtoon is called The Empress’ Lipstick and follows a character named Jae In who is transported into an alternate universe where she is a princess after she touches a unique lipstick.

The creator referenced another idol earlier when she drew V from BTS in an episode. In the chapter, the creator touched upon what an impact appearance has in society and references two influencers who appear frequently on social media.

The image of one of the people struck fans as familiar and after some research, they were able to pinpoint Rose’s campaign picture for the luxury brand Tiffany & Co. The creator referenced all the key details including the outfit, jewellery and hairstyle.  

