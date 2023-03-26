Kanye West's new Insta post baffles '21 Jump Street' director

Kanye West is shrewd at making headlines. This time the controversial rapper stirred his antisemitism controversy again.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share that Jonah Hill's performance in 21 Jump Street "made me like Jewish people again."

The post draws a reaction from confused to joyful from netizens, including the film's director, Christopher Miller.

West apparent mea culpa Insta post, reads, "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

Meanwhile, The 21 Jump Street filmmaker took to Twitter to react to Ye’s apparent apology using his film.



"Um... thanks for watching?", the director tweeted posting the Grammy winner’s IG post screenshot.

Meanwhile, Kanye West was a billionaire; however, after the anti-Semitic backlash, most of his fortunes turned to dust. In the astonishing moment, a dog has now valued more than once a celebrated rapper.

According to Animated Times, All About Cats Magazine released The Ultimate Rich Pet List.

Gunther VI starred in Netflix's show Gunther's Millions is worth a whopping $500 million making the dog's fortune trump the disgraced rapper's net worth of $400 million.