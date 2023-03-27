Eva Longoria hosts travel, food show ‘Searching For Mexico’

Actress, producer and director Eva Longoria is hosting CNN’s new travel and food show Searching For Mexico.



Searching for Mexico is a new six-episode CNN Original Series in which Longoria travels across Mexico, exploring one of the most popular, and arguably misunderstood, global cuisines.

The series premiered on March 26. Longoria highlights must-see places, culture, landscape and food of Mexico City, Yucatan, Oaxaca, Nuevo Leon, Jalisco and Veracruz and

“All I know is that every time I eat Mexican food, I am happy,” she exclaims.

The series is co-executive produced by Longoria and Stanley Tucci. Tucci’s own CNN show Searching for Italy won Emmys for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series in 2021 and. 2022.

Earlier, 'Desperate Housewife' star revealed she will be producing International Emmy-winning French series Call My Agent!.

Announced during Series Mania Festival in Lille, the adaptation will be co-produced by Mediawan, Elefantec Global and Longoria’s banner UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.

Longoria will direct the first two episodes besides producing the series. The news comes just after the actress premiered her directorial debut Flamin’ Hot.

“Like so many people around the globe, I’ve been a huge fan of the original series since it first premiered,” said Longoria.

“I’m so excited to partner with Mediawan and Elefantec Global to bring one of the greatest properties that gives a witty and satirical look behind the curtain of the entertainment industry for the Spanish-speaking American market,” added the actor-turned-director.