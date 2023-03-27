 
Brooke Shields opens up about her childhood exploitation in new documentary, Pretty Baby

Brooke Shields recently explained how she was exploited during her childhood in her upcoming documentary, Pretty Baby.

In the documentary, the actress recalled she was 11-year-old when she was forced to kiss Keith Carradine in a 1978 movie.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, Brooke said, “It's child pornography! Would you have let us [do that] at the age of 11?”

Brookes mother just stood by and watched it happen, while her co-star Carradine, 27, at the time, reassured her that it was all “make-believe”.

Brooke mentioned that her mother Teri Shields didn’t “intervene” at the time, stating, “That was hard for me, to not justify my mom to them, but when they asked, I thought, ‘Oh God, I have to admit this’.”

“I mean, I could say, Oh, it was the time back then’, or 'Oh, it was art.' But I don't know why she thought it was all right. I don't know,” added the actress.

It wasn't the first time as later on, she was sexualised by the media. At 15 she shot Blue Lagoon, then came Endless Love. Both featured sex and nudity. 

