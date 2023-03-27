‘Succession’ Season 4 is now available for streaming on HBO

The season will have a total of ten episodes, the first of which is available to watch as of today

HBO show Succession season four is now available to stream on the platform. The season will have a total of ten episodes, the first of which is available to watch as of today.

It will include its usual stunning cast with Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Sarah Snook. The show was originally released back in 2018 from the creator Jesse Armstrong and was an instant success.

It follows the Roy family who are the affluent owners of a global entertainment and media conglomerate. The series has received critical acclaim and has gone on to win several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

The show attracts fans with its striking dialogue and its portrayal of power imbalances and strange family dynamics. It shows the unstable relationships between the deeply flawed characters and their corporate greed.