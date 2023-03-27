 
Monday Mar 27 2023
Angelina Jolie and David Rothschild had a 'Business' meeting not date: Sources inform

Monday Mar 27, 2023

Angelina Jolie's lunch with billionaire environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild was a "business" meeting according to sources.

On Monday, March 27, sources close to PEOPLE clarified that Angelina Jolie's lunch with David Rothschild was "only for business purposes."

The sources further add, that the lunch at Nobu, Malibu was with a "small group of people and that the meeting did not appear to be a lunch date."

The news comes after Jolie, 47, was spotted leaving the restaurant with the British environmentalist, 44, together after what Page Six reported to be a lunch that lasted for "three hours."

