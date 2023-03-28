Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik 'had a thing' since Taylor Swift, Harry Styles dated: source

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sent the internet into frenzy after sparking dating rumors on Friday, but a source from music industry claims that the rumored couple "had a thing years ago."

Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend and Gigi Hadid's ex boyfriend alleged dinner date was not surprising to those who know, the pair has hooked up in the past.

As reported by Pagesix, the duo came closer in the days when Gomez's bestie Taylor Swift was dating Malik's former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

Swift and Styles, paired up in the fall of 2012 and were first photographed together that December.

They broke up the following month, but seemingly their brief romance was enough to bring Gomez and Malik a little closer, as a top music industry source revealed, "They had a thing years ago, when Taylor and Harry were dating."

The insider continues, "It doesn’t surprise me at all that they’re potentially together [today]."

For the unversed, a hostess at a Soho eatery sparked dating rumors after revealing that she saw Gomez and Malik, kissing during their alleged dinner date at the restaurant.

Klarissa Garcia, the hostess’ friend who posted a TikTok video about the alleged encounter, told Page Six on Friday, “No one noticed them [in the restaurant]

"It was pretty public but … no one really cares about famous people in New York" she added.

The romance rumors between the two got fueled further when Malik, who only follows 18 people on Instagram, became one of Gomez’s 403 million followers.