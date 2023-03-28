iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Full winner list

Hosted by singer-songwriter and actor Lenny Kravitz, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27th, 2023.

Celebrating the most-played artists and songs across iHeartRadio stations and the app in 2022, the 10th edition of the awards some of the biggest names made the cut including Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Latto and more.

Here is the full list of winners:

Song of the Year:

About Damn Time – Lizzo

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

As It Was – Harry Styles

Big Energy – Latto

Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends) – Imagine Dragons

First Class – Jack Harlow

Ghost – Justin Bieber

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

INDUSTRY BABY – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Woman - Doja Cat

Artist of the Year:

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Drake

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Justin Bieber

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Parmalee

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Best Collaboration:

Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"- Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Cold Heart"- Elton John & Dua Lipa

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone ft. Doja Cat

INDUSTRY BABY – Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

One Right Now – Post Malone & The Weeknd

Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

WAIT FOR U – Future ft. Drake & Tems

You Right – Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd

Best New Pop Artist:

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Jax

Nicky Youre

Steve Lacy

Country Song of the Year:

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

She Had Me at Heads Carolina – Cole Swindell

The Kind of Love We Make – Luke Combs

Wasted On You – Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist:

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Elvie Shane

Priscilla Block

Afrobeats Artist of the Year:

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

Wizkid

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) – Hitkidd & GloRilla

First Class – Jack Harlow

Girls Want Girls – Drake ft. Lil Baby

Super Gremlin – Kodak Black

WAIT FOR U – Future ft. Drake & Tems

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Future

Kodak Black

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

B-Lovee

GloRilla

Latto

Nardo Wick

SleazyWorld Go

R&B Song of the Year:

BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Free Mind – Tems

Hrs And Hrs – Muni Long

I Hate U – SZA

Smokin Out The Window – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B Artist of the Year:

Blxst

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Muni Long

SZA

Yung Bleu

Best New R&B Artist:

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

Alternative Song of the Year:

Black Summer – Red Hot Chili Peppers

EDGING – Blink-182

Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends) – Imagine Dragons

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) – Kate Bush

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

twenty one pilots

Weezer

Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock):

Beach Weather

BoyWithUke

Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Turnstile

Wet Leg

Rock Song of the Year:

Black Summer – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck

Planet Zero – Shinedown

So Called Life – Three Days Grace

Taking Me Back – Jack White

Rock Artist of the Year:

Ghost

Papa Roach

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Shinedown

Three Days Grace

Dance Song of the Year:

Cold Heart – Elton John & Dua Lipa

Escape- KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla

Heaven Takes You Home – Swedish House Mafia & Connie Constance

Hot In It – Tiësto & Charli XCX

I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Joel Corry

SOFI TUKKER

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year:

El Incomprendido – Farruko/ Víctor Cárdenas/ DJ Adoni

MAMIII – Becky G & Karol G

Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone

Moscow Mule – Bad Bunny

PROVENZA – Karol G

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Farruko

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Cada Quien – Grupo Firme ft. Maluma

Cómo Te Olvido – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Si Te Pudiera Mentir – Calibre 50

Ya Solo Eres Mi Ex – La Adictiva

Ya Supérame – Grupo Firme

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Grupo Firme

La Adictiva

Best New Latin Artist:

Blessd

Kali Uchis

Quevedo

Ryan Castro

Venesti

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

About Damn Time – Lizzo

abcdefu – GAYLE

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

Glimpse Of Us – Joji

Lift Me Up – Rihanna

N95 – Kendrick Lamar

pushin P – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug

Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

Wasted On You – Morgan Wallen

We Don't Talk About Bruno – Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

As It Was – Harry Styles

Calm Down – Rema & Selena Gomez

Don't Be Shy – Tiësto & Karol G

DON'T YOU WORRY – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta

Envovler" - Anitta

Left and Right – Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS

Pink Venom – BLACKPINK

Tití Me Preguntó – Bad Bunny

Yet To Come – BTS

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

Barbz – Nicki Minaj

Beliebers – Justin Bieber

BeyHive – Beyoncé

Blinks – BLACKPINK

BTSArmy – BTS

Harries – Harry Styles

Hotties – Megan Thee Stallion

Louies – Louis Tomlinson

RihannaNavy – Rihanna

Rushers – Big Time Rush

Selenators – Selena Gomez

Swifties – Taylor Swift

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bailey Zimmerman

Charli D'Amelio

Em Beihold

GAYLE

GloRilla

JVKE

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Yung Gravy

Favourite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Bad Bunny – SIEMPRERIC

Demi Lovato – Angelo Kritikos

Dua Lipa – Elizabeth Miranda

Halsey – Yasi

Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield

Louis Tomlinson – Joshua Halling

Luke Combs – David Bergman

Machine Gun Kelly – Sam Cahill

Olivia Rodrigo – DONSLENS

Post Malone – Adam DeGross

twenty one pilots - Ashley Osborn

YUNGBLUD – Tom Pallant

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

Bejeweled – Taylor Swift

Big Energy – Latto

CUFF IT – Beyoncé

Envolver – Anitta

Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert

Made You Look – Meghan Trainor

Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

World’s Smallest Violin – AJR

Favourite Documentary: *Socially Voted Category

Halftime – Jennifer Lopez

Life in Pink - Machine Gun Kelly

Love, Lizzo – Lizzo

Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi – Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me – Selena Gomez

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl – Shania Twain

Sheryl – Sheryl Crow

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby – Lil Baby

Favourite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Bad Bunny

Carrie Underwood

Dua Lipa

Elton John

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Machine Gun Kelly

Olivia Rodrigo

Rosalía

The Weeknd

Favourite Residency: *Socially Voted Category

An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic

Enigma + Jazz & Piano – Lady Gaga

Let’s Go!” – Shania Twain

Love In Las Vegas- John Legend

Love On Tour – Harry Styles

Play – Katy Perry

Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency – Carrie Underwood

Usher: My Way – The Las Vegas Residency – Usher

Weekends with Adele – Adele

Favourite Use of a Sample: *Socially Voted Category

Beyoncé’s Summer Renaissance – sampled Donna Summer’s I Feel Love

Blackpink’s Pink Venom – sampled 50 Cent’s P.I.M.P, Rihanna’s Pon de Replay, and Biggie’s Kick In The Door

Chlöe’s Treat Me – sampled Bubba Sparxxx & Ying Yang Twins’ Ms. New Booty

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s I’m Good (Blue) – sampled Eiffel 65’s Blue (Da Ba Dee)

DJ Khaled & Drake’s Staying Alive – sampled The Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive

Doja Cat’s“Vegas – sampled Shonka Dukureh’s Hound Dog

Jack Harlow’s First Class – sampled Fergie’s Glamorous

Latto’s Big Energy – sampled Mariah Carey’s Fantasy

Lizzo’s Break Up Twice – sampled Lauryn Hill’s Doo Wop (That Thing)

Nicki Minaj’s Super Freaky Girl – sampled Rick James’ Super Freak

Taylor Swift’s Question…? – sampled Taylor Swift’s Out of The Woods

Yung Gravy’s Betty (Get Money) – sampled Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up

Songwriter of the Year: