 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Pink joins Kelly Clarkson for a rousing duet at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Pink joins Kelly Clarkson for a rousing duet at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Pink joins Kelly Clarkson for a rousing duet at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson and Pink teamed up for a rousing performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27th, 2023.

The Grammy-winning artist opened the show with her recent single, Trustfall, with a full-fledged choreography.

Following that, the So What singer received a tribute performance from Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Clarkson before joining the American Idol alum onstage for a vocally impressive duet.

The tribute performance saw Benatar, 70, and Giraldo, 67, singing her 2001 hit song Just Like a Pill, during which the Pink’s daughter Willow belted out the angsty lyrics from the crowd.

Clarkson, 40, then came to the stage sing the 2012’s Just Give Me a Reason before Pink started singing along into a mic from the audience and later joined her to finish the song.

After the Since You’ve Gone singer exited the stage, Pink took the stage to belt out a medley of her hits What About Us and Who Knew.

Watch the duet here:

She was then honoured with the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award, “honouring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide,” per a press release quoted by People Magazine.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco spotted together amid divorce rumours

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco spotted together amid divorce rumours
Pink gets honoured with icon award at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pink gets honoured with icon award at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Full winner list

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023: Full winner list
Comedy suffering because ‘you have to be careful’ now, says Jennifer Aniston

Comedy suffering because ‘you have to be careful’ now, says Jennifer Aniston
Taylor Swift wins 2023 iHeartRadio Award: 'I'm really flattered'

Taylor Swift wins 2023 iHeartRadio Award: 'I'm really flattered'
Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik 'had a thing' since Taylor Swift, Harry Styles dated: source

Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik 'had a thing' since Taylor Swift, Harry Styles dated: source
'Riverdale' creator talks on relationship shake-ups in last season

'Riverdale' creator talks on relationship shake-ups in last season
'John Wick: Chapter 4' star reveals Keanu Reeves 'looked after her a lot'

'John Wick: Chapter 4' star reveals Keanu Reeves 'looked after her a lot'
'Saturday Night Live' hosts for April include Ana de Armas, Molly Shannon

'Saturday Night Live' hosts for April include Ana de Armas, Molly Shannon
Prince Harry defends Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry defends Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince Harry hinted Prince William was being 'protected' over Rose Hanbury romance? video

Prince Harry hinted Prince William was being 'protected' over Rose Hanbury romance?
Prince Harry 'whispered' THIS to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing video

Prince Harry 'whispered' THIS to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing