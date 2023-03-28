Pink joins Kelly Clarkson for a rousing duet at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023
Kelly Clarkson and Pink teamed up for a rousing performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27th, 2023.
The Grammy-winning artist opened the show with her recent single, Trustfall, with a full-fledged choreography.
Following that, the So What singer received a tribute performance from Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Clarkson before joining the American Idol alum onstage for a vocally impressive duet.
The tribute performance saw Benatar, 70, and Giraldo, 67, singing her 2001 hit song Just Like a Pill, during which the Pink’s daughter Willow belted out the angsty lyrics from the crowd.
Clarkson, 40, then came to the stage sing the 2012’s Just Give Me a Reason before Pink started singing along into a mic from the audience and later joined her to finish the song.
After the Since You’ve Gone singer exited the stage, Pink took the stage to belt out a medley of her hits What About Us and Who Knew.
She was then honoured with the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award, “honouring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide,” per a press release quoted by People Magazine.