Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date

Apple Original Films has set a fall theatrical release date for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Western crime drama has cast Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, and will distributed in partnership with Paramount Pictures.

The film, which Scorsese and screenwriter Eric Roth adapted from David Grann’s best-selling 2017 non-fiction book, will open limited on Friday, October 6, 2023. It will open wide on Friday, October 20 before being made available to stream globally on Apple TV+.

The film is based on a series of Oklahoma murders in the Osage Nation during the 1920s, committed after oil was discovered on tribal land.

Besides Leonardo DiCaprio, who also serves as producer, the film includes Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, and John Lithgow. It marks the seventh collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio as well and the eleventh partnership between Scorsese and De Niro.

Killers of the Flower Moon was first set up at Paramount in 2019, with Apple joining in May of 2020 to co-finance and co-distribute the film. After a production holdup due to the COVID-19 pandemic, primary photography began in April of 2021 in Oklahoma.