Tuesday Mar 28 2023
King Charles becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Corps of Royal Engineers

Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

King Charles has become Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Engineers - a role previously held by his mother late Queen Elizabeth II.

Commonly known as the Sappers, the Corps was founded in 1716 and gained the 'Royal' prefix in 1787.

They operate at the forefront of innovation to provide global military engineering and technical support to the British Armed Forces and their allies.

Queen Elizabeth II was the previous Colonel-in-Chief.

During their Majesties’ State visit to Germany, the King will meet representatives from the Corps of Royal Engineers, in Brandenburg, to view a demonstration of a wide river pontoon bridging by 23 Amphibious Engineer Squadron.

On Tuesday 14th March 2023, His Majesty received Lieutenant General Sir Tyrone Urch KBE (Chief Royal Engineer) at Buckingham Palace.

