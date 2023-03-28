 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk responds to William Shatner criticism over Twitter’s new subscription plan

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Elon Musk responds to William Shatner criticism over Twitter’s new subscription plan
Elon Musk responds to William Shatner criticism over Twitter’s new subscription plan

Elon Musk has recently responded to Star Trek star William Shatner’s criticism over Twitter’s new subscription program.

Musk reportedly rolled out Twitter Blue following the acquisition of social media platform last year. This means anyone can obtain a blue check mark for a monthly or yearly subscription.

Prior to this plan, a blue check mark was allowed to high-profile individuals, celebrities, institutions, politicians and members of the media.

Lately, Shatner took to Twitter and shared his views, as he wrote, “Hey @elonmusk, what’s this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter?”

“I’ve been here for 15 years giving my [time] & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this-the Colombia Records & Tape Club?” added the 92-year-old actor.

Elon Musk responds to William Shatner criticism over Twitter’s new subscription plan

To this, Musk replied, “It’s more about treating everyone equally.”

“There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities in my opinion,” he tweeted.

More From Entertainment:

Hilary Duff addresses Neil Patrick Harris’ devastating How I Met Your Father cameo

Hilary Duff addresses Neil Patrick Harris’ devastating How I Met Your Father cameo
King Charles becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Corps of Royal Engineers

King Charles becomes Colonel-in-Chief of Corps of Royal Engineers
'The Last of Us' star denied role for THIS reason

'The Last of Us' star denied role for THIS reason
James Gunn teases 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn teases 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3'
'John Wick' chief not in mood to close gun-fu franchise

'John Wick' chief not in mood to close gun-fu franchise
Prince Harry attends UK court again in phone-tapping and privacy case

Prince Harry attends UK court again in phone-tapping and privacy case
Blake Lively hilariously trolls fan at Wrexham game, video goes viral

Blake Lively hilariously trolls fan at Wrexham game, video goes viral

Jonathan Majors gets legal counsel: Not pursue action against 'girlfriend'

Jonathan Majors gets legal counsel: Not pursue action against 'girlfriend'
Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral

Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial goes viral
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ gets fall release date
Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will ‘make people feel better’

Chris Pine hopes ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ will ‘make people feel better’
Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston reflects on wearing ‘beautiful’ desi lehenga in ‘Murder Mystery 2’