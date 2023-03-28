Elon Musk responds to William Shatner criticism over Twitter’s new subscription plan

Elon Musk has recently responded to Star Trek star William Shatner’s criticism over Twitter’s new subscription program.



Musk reportedly rolled out Twitter Blue following the acquisition of social media platform last year. This means anyone can obtain a blue check mark for a monthly or yearly subscription.

Prior to this plan, a blue check mark was allowed to high-profile individuals, celebrities, institutions, politicians and members of the media.

Lately, Shatner took to Twitter and shared his views, as he wrote, “Hey @elonmusk, what’s this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter?”

“I’ve been here for 15 years giving my [time] & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this-the Colombia Records & Tape Club?” added the 92-year-old actor.

To this, Musk replied, “It’s more about treating everyone equally.”

“There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities in my opinion,” he tweeted.