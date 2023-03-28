 
time Tuesday Mar 28 2023
Harry Styles poses with members from BTS

time Tuesday Mar 28, 2023

Another major K-pop group Blackpink attended the concert
British artist Harry Styles posed for a picture with K-pop group BTS’ members. The picture shows the members RM, Suga and V posing backstage with Harry in between.

Harry is currently in the middle of his Love On Tour tour and he visited Seoul to hold a concert which was attended by several major K-pop stars. He also played multiple K-pop songs as a part of his pre-show playlist which included the BTS song Dynamite.

Another major K-pop group Blackpink attended the concert and group member Rosé even posted a picture of herself backstage with Harry. Fans of both artists were elated over the exchange after the snippets of previous interactions were revealed.

According to a fan, the group recommended a restaurant to Harry for when he came to Korea and when the artist got there, Blackpink had already covered the cost for his entire meal.

