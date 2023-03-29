Paul O'Grady's sudden death leaves Queen Camilla 'deeply saddened'

Royal family has paid special tribute to presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady, sharing an image of Queen Consort Camilla with the star.



Paul died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening, his husband Andre Portasio said in a statement.



Camilla, the Queen Consort, is "deeply saddened" at the death of TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady, whose "warm heart and infectious humour lit up the lives of so many."



Sharing a tribute to the comedian on their official Twitter account, royal family wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."

Paul O'Grady, who shot to prominence in the 1990s with his drag queen persona Lily Savage, was 67. Camilla had a special bond with the actor.

King Charles III's wife worked closely with him in their support of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. She will be sharing her sympathies with Paul's family privately in due course, the Palace said.