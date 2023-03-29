 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Paul O'Grady's sudden death leaves Queen Camilla 'deeply saddened'

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Paul OGradys sudden death leaves Queen Camilla deeply saddened

Royal family has paid special tribute to presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady, sharing an image of Queen Consort Camilla with the star.

Paul died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on Tuesday evening, his husband Andre Portasio said in a statement.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, is "deeply saddened" at the death of TV presenter and comedian Paul O'Grady, whose "warm heart and infectious humour lit up the lives of so many."

Sharing a tribute to the comedian on their official Twitter account, royal family wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."

Paul O'Grady, who shot to prominence in the 1990s with his drag queen persona Lily Savage, was 67. Camilla had a special bond with the actor.

King Charles III's wife worked closely with him in their support of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. She will be sharing her sympathies with Paul's family privately in due course, the Palace said.

More From Entertainment:

Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves

Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves
Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash

Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash
'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction
Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts

Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts
Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

King Charles is not a ‘part-time’ father to Prince Harry: ‘Has responsibilities’ video

King Charles is not a ‘part-time’ father to Prince Harry: ‘Has responsibilities’
Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy video

Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy
Prince Harry’s ‘axe’ is clearly ‘going nowhere’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘axe’ is clearly ‘going nowhere’
Sir David Jason unites with 'secret' daughter after 52 years

Sir David Jason unites with 'secret' daughter after 52 years

RTS Awards: Kate Winslet addresses damaging effect of social media on children

RTS Awards: Kate Winslet addresses damaging effect of social media on children