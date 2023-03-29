 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts
Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts

Katy Perry is sharing her proud moment for her fiancée Orlando Bloom after he met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week.

“So proud of the work you are doing with @unicef, my love,” Perry took to Instagram to pen about her partner, attaching a video of him meeting the President.

“You are a hero in real life too.”

The Lord of the Rings actor met with the Ukrainian leader due to his UNICEF partnership. The organization provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Bloom wrote on his Insta post, “Thousands of schools in Ukraine have been damaged or completely destroyed. Thousands of schools in Ukraine have been damaged or completely destroyed.

Almost 2.7 million Ukrainian schoolchildren are forced to study online or in a mixed format. About 1.5 million Ukrainian boys and girls are at risk of developing depression, anxiety, and other psychological problems.”

He continued, “During the meeting, we discussed humanitarian aid projects, issues of reconstruction focused specifically on the interests of children. Unicef and our teams will work in several directions, bring victory closer and return a happy childhood to Ukrainian children.”

More From Entertainment:

Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash

Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash
'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction
Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy video

Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy
Prince Harry’s ‘axe’ is clearly ‘going nowhere’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘axe’ is clearly ‘going nowhere’
Paul O'Grady's sudden death leaves Queen Camilla 'deeply saddened'

Paul O'Grady's sudden death leaves Queen Camilla 'deeply saddened'
Sir David Jason unites with 'secret' daughter after 52 years

Sir David Jason unites with 'secret' daughter after 52 years

RTS Awards: Kate Winslet addresses damaging effect of social media on children

RTS Awards: Kate Winslet addresses damaging effect of social media on children
Eva Longoria’s pals respond to Eric Braeden’s criticism against actress

Eva Longoria’s pals respond to Eric Braeden’s criticism against actress
Prince Harry has ‘too much anger’ to be done: report video

Prince Harry has ‘too much anger’ to be done: report