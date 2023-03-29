 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves
Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves

Nicolas Cage has recently recalled how he lost a game of pool to Keanu Reeves while doing a Reddit AMA.

“Keanu kicked my (expletive) at billiards one night,” said Nicolas on the AMA, reported via Insider.

The actor continued, “Keanu came up to my house on his motorcycle, and he was making these impossible shots.”

“Keanu said, ‘now I dunno if I can get that shot or this shot’, and he made every single shot,” remembered Nicolas.

The actor mentioned, “So I have mixed emotions about the skill that Keanu has because he completely dominated me at pool.”

Meanwhile, Nicolas revealed which movies he found interesting of Keanu on the AMA.

“Umm, I like some of the early stuff like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. I thought he was great in River’s Edge. He was just great in that movie, yeah,” added the actor.

More From Entertainment:

Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash

Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash
'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

'Pump Rules' reunion cast goes after Tom Sandovil & Raquel Leviss

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Coldplay helped me in depression: Zach Braff

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction

Donnie Yen blasts Quentin Tarantino's Bruce Lee depiction
Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts

Orlando Bloom meets President Zelenskyy, Katy Perry reacts
Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

Jay-Z rejected 'Shape of You' rap verse: Ed Sheeran

Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy video

Prince Harry truly ‘condescending’ towards monarchy
Prince Harry’s ‘axe’ is clearly ‘going nowhere’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘axe’ is clearly ‘going nowhere’
Paul O'Grady's sudden death leaves Queen Camilla 'deeply saddened'

Paul O'Grady's sudden death leaves Queen Camilla 'deeply saddened'
Sir David Jason unites with 'secret' daughter after 52 years

Sir David Jason unites with 'secret' daughter after 52 years

RTS Awards: Kate Winslet addresses damaging effect of social media on children

RTS Awards: Kate Winslet addresses damaging effect of social media on children
Eva Longoria’s pals respond to Eric Braeden’s criticism against actress

Eva Longoria’s pals respond to Eric Braeden’s criticism against actress