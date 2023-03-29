Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves

Nicolas Cage has recently recalled how he lost a game of pool to Keanu Reeves while doing a Reddit AMA.



“Keanu kicked my (expletive) at billiards one night,” said Nicolas on the AMA, reported via Insider.

The actor continued, “Keanu came up to my house on his motorcycle, and he was making these impossible shots.”

“Keanu said, ‘now I dunno if I can get that shot or this shot’, and he made every single shot,” remembered Nicolas.

The actor mentioned, “So I have mixed emotions about the skill that Keanu has because he completely dominated me at pool.”

Meanwhile, Nicolas revealed which movies he found interesting of Keanu on the AMA.

“Umm, I like some of the early stuff like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. I thought he was great in River’s Edge. He was just great in that movie, yeah,” added the actor.