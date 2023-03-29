King Charles, Camilla snub Prince Harry over his new claims against royal family

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla appeared shunning Prince Harry's new allegations against the royal family as they did not even spare a minute from their busy schedules to spend with the Duke during his trip to the UK.

Charles III's younger son - who appeared in London High Court in his case against the Associated Newspapers - has dropped new bomb on to the palace, saying they "without doubt" withheld information from him about phone hacking because they didn't want him to bring a claim as it would "open a can of worms".

The 74-year-old monarch, his eldest son Prince William and other senior royals appeared snubbing the Duke for his new stunt during his first visit to the UK since publication of his bombshell memoire, 'Spare'.

Meghan Markle's hubby, in a witness statement submitted before his civil claim against the media group, said that he was "conditioned to accept" his family's rule to "never complain, never explain" when dealing with the press.

Charles and Camilla have landed in Germany on Wednesday for the start of their first state visit which has partially been overshadowed by the postponement of the French leg of their European tour and Harry's arrival in the UK and his new allegations against the palace.

Prince Harry seemingly wants nothing good to remain between him and the royal family as he is persistently worsening the already soar relationship with his relatives in the UK by making new claims.