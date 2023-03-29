 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Mar 29 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles, Camilla snub Prince Harry over his new claims against royal family

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

King Charles, Camilla snub Prince Harry over his new claims against royal family

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla appeared shunning Prince Harry's new allegations against the royal family as they did not even spare a minute from their busy schedules to spend with the Duke during his trip to the UK.

Charles III's younger son - who appeared in London High Court in his case against the Associated Newspapers - has dropped new bomb on to the palace, saying they "without doubt" withheld information from him about phone hacking because they didn't want him to bring a claim as it would "open a can of worms".

The 74-year-old monarch, his eldest son Prince William and other senior royals appeared snubbing the Duke for his new stunt during his first visit to the UK since publication of his bombshell memoire, 'Spare'.

Meghan Markle's hubby, in a witness statement submitted before his civil claim against the media group, said that he was "conditioned to accept" his family's rule to "never complain, never explain" when dealing with the press.

Charles and Camilla have landed in Germany on Wednesday for the start of their first state visit which has partially been overshadowed by the postponement of the French leg of their European tour and Harry's arrival in the UK and his new allegations against the palace.

Prince Harry seemingly wants nothing good to remain between him and the royal family as he is persistently worsening the already soar relationship with his relatives in the UK by making new claims.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston reacts to critics of 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston reacts to critics of 'Friends'
Kelly Clarkson doesn’t want to get married again after her ugly 2020 divorce: Source

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t want to get married again after her ugly 2020 divorce: Source
'Grey's Anatomy' star 'yearning' to return to UK for new show

'Grey's Anatomy' star 'yearning' to return to UK for new show
Nicolas Cage goes full-blood sucker

Nicolas Cage goes full-blood sucker

Chris Pine teases 'Princess Diaries 3'

Chris Pine teases 'Princess Diaries 3'

Chris Carter shares surprising revelations about X-Files reboot

Chris Carter shares surprising revelations about X-Files reboot
Jason Momoa addresses Aquaman’s involvement in DC Universe

Jason Momoa addresses Aquaman’s involvement in DC Universe
King Charles lands in Germany for first overseas visit as monarch

King Charles lands in Germany for first overseas visit as monarch
Hugh Grant reveals why movie sets are ‘weird’ and ‘sad’ now

Hugh Grant reveals why movie sets are ‘weird’ and ‘sad’ now
Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves

Nicolas Cage recalls losing a game of pool to Keanu Reeves
Penn Badgley converts to Islam?

Penn Badgley converts to Islam?
Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash

Chloe Bailey reacts to 'Swarm' explicit scene backlash