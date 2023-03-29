 
Wednesday Mar 29 2023
Netflix hit with lawsuit over film 'No Limit' for portraying free diver as wife murderer

Wednesday Mar 29, 2023

Netflix is hit with a lawsuit for portraying the real-life diver as a wife murderer in the fictionalised movie No Limit.

The film is based on a real-life celebrity couple in the world of free-diving, Francisco Francisco Ferreras aka Pipin, and his wife, Audrey Mestre.

Ferreras's wife Mestre, died in the year 2002 while diving in the Dominican Republic, after the device that was supposed to carry her to the surface malfunctioned, as per Variety.

On Wednesday, March 29, Ferreras filed a defamation lawsuit against the streaming giant for showing him as a murderer in the film. The film also shows him choking Mestre in a loving-making scene and both cheating on each other, preceding an intense confrontation before the deadly dive.

Ferreras said in a phone interview from his home in Cuba, "I don’t know how people can do something like that, They turned the story around. They put it the way they wanted. That really hurt me."

The writer-director of the film, David M. Rosenthal, told the outlet that the film was vetted by lawyers before it went into production.

He said, "This is a fictionalization of stories that were very much on the public eye — from documentaries to many articles and books about this, What I wrote is fiction, with fictional characters…I’m sure he’s trying to make a buck here by suing Netflix."

No Limit was released in September 2022 and became the most-watched non-English film on the streaming giant.

Ferreras maintains that Mestre's death was a tragic accident and is attempting to produce his own documentary about the story.

