 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

'Tetris' movie 'accurately' portrays creators' feelings

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Tetris movie accurately portrays creators feelings
'Tetris' movie 'accurately' portrays creators' feelings

The Apple TV+ movie Tetris 'accurately' portrays creators' feelings, the duo recently revealed.

The film has been garnering rave reviews from critics. The film chronicles the race for distribution rights of the game. Creator Pajitnov teamed up with video game designer Henk Rogers (played by Kingsman star Taron Egerton in the film) in order to get the game to market in the 1980s.

Pajitnov told Digital Spy: "I never expected anything like that when I start working on my small baby, my game.”

"Basically when that stuff happened, we didn't think about the [possible] movie, all this episode when we just met each other. We really were concerned [about] how to avoid jail time."

Rogers went on to share that while the movie sensationalizes some aspects of their experience, it validly portrays concerns they both had at the time.

"There are a lot of things that are really accurate and there's a lot of poetic licence," added Rogers.

"What came through is my feelings and the anxiety of having to end up in the Soviet Union, walking through a door where I knew I was breaking laws in the Soviet Union. I really didn't know whether I was going to end up in a gulag," he added. "It was a little scary."

Speaking about working with the actors who played them, Rogers said of Egerton: "I think he was more concerned with being able to capture my personality.

"We Zoomed and we had a conversation. It wasn't so much about the specific memories, because the script takes care of that, so he wanted to see what kind of person he was portraying."

More From Entertainment:

'Slow Horses' writer teases season 3

'Slow Horses' writer teases season 3
'You' star Victoria Pedretti reveals 'well-known' actor sexually harassed her

'You' star Victoria Pedretti reveals 'well-known' actor sexually harassed her
Prince Harry ‘pops up like an aggrieved whack-a-mole’ to ‘have another go’ video

Prince Harry ‘pops up like an aggrieved whack-a-mole’ to ‘have another go’
Michelle Rodriguez shares why she joined fantasy feature 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Michelle Rodriguez shares why she joined fantasy feature 'Dungeons & Dragons'
Disney sacks Marvel entertainment billionaire Ike Perlmutter

Disney sacks Marvel entertainment billionaire Ike Perlmutter
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick open up about falling in love for the first time

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick open up about falling in love for the first time
Rihanna gives fans a rare look at her ‘drive-tru’ pregnancy cravings

Rihanna gives fans a rare look at her ‘drive-tru’ pregnancy cravings
‘Succession’ season 4 premieres to record 2.3 million viewers

‘Succession’ season 4 premieres to record 2.3 million viewers
Florence Pugh breaks her silence on English accent criticism

Florence Pugh breaks her silence on English accent criticism
'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen joins 'Deadpool 3' cast

'Succession' star Matthew Macfadyen joins 'Deadpool 3' cast
Rosie Perez credits Johnny Depp for her confidence boost in early 90s

Rosie Perez credits Johnny Depp for her confidence boost in early 90s
Video leaks of Prince Harry’s son Archie drumming on saucepans video

Video leaks of Prince Harry’s son Archie drumming on saucepans