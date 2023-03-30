'Tetris' movie 'accurately' portrays creators' feelings

The Apple TV+ movie Tetris 'accurately' portrays creators' feelings, the duo recently revealed.

The film has been garnering rave reviews from critics. The film chronicles the race for distribution rights of the game. Creator Pajitnov teamed up with video game designer Henk Rogers (played by Kingsman star Taron Egerton in the film) in order to get the game to market in the 1980s.

Pajitnov told Digital Spy: "I never expected anything like that when I start working on my small baby, my game.”

"Basically when that stuff happened, we didn't think about the [possible] movie, all this episode when we just met each other. We really were concerned [about] how to avoid jail time."

Rogers went on to share that while the movie sensationalizes some aspects of their experience, it validly portrays concerns they both had at the time.

"There are a lot of things that are really accurate and there's a lot of poetic licence," added Rogers.

"What came through is my feelings and the anxiety of having to end up in the Soviet Union, walking through a door where I knew I was breaking laws in the Soviet Union. I really didn't know whether I was going to end up in a gulag," he added. "It was a little scary."

Speaking about working with the actors who played them, Rogers said of Egerton: "I think he was more concerned with being able to capture my personality.

"We Zoomed and we had a conversation. It wasn't so much about the specific memories, because the script takes care of that, so he wanted to see what kind of person he was portraying."