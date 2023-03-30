Prince Harry’s the author of Royal Family’s ‘breakdown’

File Footage

Experts have just accused Prince Harry of being the real culprit behind the total breakdown of his relationship with the Royal Family.



Online Editor Tom Slater issued these warnings and claim in a new interview.

The chat was alongside Sky News host Andrew Bolt, and there, Mr Slater admitted, “It’s tragic when you obviously think this is a family which have been torn apart over this very public and acrimonious split.”

At the same time though “you can’t help but think that Harry is really the author of this complete breakdown in the relationship.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “It seems like one of the fundamental concerns that a lot of the royals have is that meeting with them.”