'Curb Your Enthusiasm' producer accidentally leak series end?

Curb Your Enthusiasm producer Jon Hayman soon deleted the tweet describing that upcoming season 12 would be the comedy drama's last.

“Maybe you love the show,” he tweeted, attaching a photo of himself with Larry David. “Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming season will see the show end, with a source adding that the final episode “felt like a homecoming."

Meanwhile, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis has recalled his feelings on the script's last scene shoot.

“There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12,” he tweeted.

“Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you, LD.”

HBO's comedy-drama has been running for 11 seasons, premiering on October 15, 2000.