 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Mar 30 2023
By
Web Desk

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' producer accidentally leak series end?

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Mar 30, 2023

Curb Your Enthusiasm producer accidentally leak series end?
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' producer accidentally leak series end?

Curb Your Enthusiasm producer Jon Hayman soon deleted the tweet describing that upcoming season 12 would be the comedy drama's last.

“Maybe you love the show,” he tweeted, attaching a photo of himself with Larry David. “Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming season will see the show end, with a source adding that the final episode “felt like a homecoming."

Meanwhile, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis has recalled his feelings on the script's last scene shoot.

“There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12,” he tweeted.

“Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you, LD.”

HBO's comedy-drama has been running for 11 seasons, premiering on October 15, 2000.

More From Entertainment:

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ director opens up on Arctic shoot challenges, shares BTS snap

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ director opens up on Arctic shoot challenges, shares BTS snap
Andrew Tate’s appeal for bail denied

Andrew Tate’s appeal for bail denied
Lana Del Rey engaged to music manager Evan Winiker

Lana Del Rey engaged to music manager Evan Winiker
Adele confesses to drinking four bottles of wine before midday

Adele confesses to drinking four bottles of wine before midday
'Daredevil' actor teases violent Disney+ show

'Daredevil' actor teases violent Disney+ show

King Charles stuns politicians as he addresses to Bundestag parliament in fluent German

King Charles stuns politicians as he addresses to Bundestag parliament in fluent German
King Charles becomes first British monarch to address Bundestag

King Charles becomes first British monarch to address Bundestag
John Boyega reassures love for 'Star Wars'

John Boyega reassures love for 'Star Wars'
Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler wish to work in ‘serious’ film after ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler wish to work in ‘serious’ film after ‘Murder Mystery 2’
Sharon Stone speaks out about gender pay gap in Hollywood

Sharon Stone speaks out about gender pay gap in Hollywood
James Gunn returns to 'Guardians 3' for Rocket

James Gunn returns to 'Guardians 3' for Rocket
'Spider-Man' star teases return in fourth film

'Spider-Man' star teases return in fourth film