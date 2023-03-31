 
Jennifer Aniston reveals truth about ‘We’re the Millers’ sequel

She is currently in the process of promoting the follow-up to her Netflix film with Adam Sandler
American star Jennifer Aniston reveals new detail about the highly anticipated We’re the Millers sequel. She admitted to Yahoo! Entertainment that the sequel almost ended up happening.

She is currently in the process of promoting the follow-up to her Netflix film with Adam Sandler called Murder Mystery 2, where she was asked about some other sequels that she almost ended up being a part of.

She replied that: “Yes, We’re The Millers. There was talk about that. But that one didn’t happen.”

The Friends actress could not remember the exact reason why the sequel did not go through. The movie was a huge box office success, however, it did not make waves with critics.

Regardless, it did seem that a sequel was in process in 2014 with the last update about the film being that Adam Sztykiel had been hired to write the script for the movie.

