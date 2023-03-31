 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Mar 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Emma Roberts faces backlash online for ‘supporting industry built on exploitation: Video

By
Web Desk

time Friday Mar 31, 2023

Emma Roberts faces backlash online for ‘supporting industry built on exploitation: Video
Emma Roberts faces backlash online for ‘supporting industry built on exploitation: Video

Emma Roberts has recently landed into hot water after she promoted her latest brand collaboration on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Emma posted a video in which she shared her morning routine and could be seen making herself an iced coffee before enjoying yoga with her dogs.

In a video, Emma did her voiceover, saying, “Hey guys. I wanted to show you how I make my iced lattes with whole milk.”

The American Horror Story star stated, “From being on set, to my book club, I have no time to be sick. And on top of that, and most importantly, I'm a mom and keeping mine and my son's immune system healthy is important to me.”

“So, milk not only helps me stay active, but it provides vitamins for my son,” remarked the 32-year-old.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Fun fact!! I've been a lifelong milk drinker because of its essential nutrients that many milk alternatives don't have, and not to mention it tastes delicious esp in my latte! #ad @gonnaneedmilk #gonnaneedmilk.”

In no time, Emma’s fans and followers took to comment section, which have now been turned off after the backlash.

One user commented, “No mention of the environmental impact or consideration for mother cows who have their babies torn away from them. Choose compassion. Stop supporting industries built on exploitation and suffering.”

Another mentioned, “Emma done sold her soul to big dairy.”

Meanwhile, a third user added, “Animals tortured and die for this.”

More From Entertainment:

Hugh Grant discloses THIS movie to erase from his CV

Hugh Grant discloses THIS movie to erase from his CV
Phoebe Bridgers lashes out at ‘fans’ who bullied her after father’s demise

Phoebe Bridgers lashes out at ‘fans’ who bullied her after father’s demise
Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his most embarrassing moment

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals his most embarrassing moment
Calvin Klein skyrockets in sales after Jungkook from BTS’ campaign

Calvin Klein skyrockets in sales after Jungkook from BTS’ campaign
Priyanka Chopra gushes over hubby Nick Jonas, says he’s ‘very intentional’

Priyanka Chopra gushes over hubby Nick Jonas, says he’s ‘very intentional’
'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham recalls soppy exchange with co-star Jason Sudeikis

'Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham recalls soppy exchange with co-star Jason Sudeikis
Clint Eastwood sets final film of his career at Warner Bros

Clint Eastwood sets final film of his career at Warner Bros
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing Hollywood ‘day by day’: ‘Clawing back into Firm’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing Hollywood ‘day by day’: ‘Clawing back into Firm’
K-pop group Seventeen release comeback teaser

K-pop group Seventeen release comeback teaser
BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary

BTS’ Suga releases teaser for solo documentary
K-pop group New Jeans become global ambassadors for Coca-Cola

K-pop group New Jeans become global ambassadors for Coca-Cola
'Unstable' star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series

'Unstable' star John Owen Lowe was very nervous about working with dad on series