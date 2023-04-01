 
Saturday Apr 01 2023
King Charles to ban Prince Harry from performing royal role at coronation

Saturday Apr 01, 2023

King Charles may not know if his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will attend his coronation, but has already made the big decision to cut down their royal role at the historic ceremony.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly ‘negotiate’ terms of attending the coronation, The Telegraph reported that organisers have now been forced to plan ahead for the event without Prince Harry.

In fact, as per reports, King Charles has already made the decision to scrap Prince Harry’s official role in the ceremony, despite reports suggesting that he may have ‘prominent’ seats.

According to The Telegraph, even if Prince Harry ultimately decides the attend, he will not take part in the royal tradition of Dukes kneeling in front of the monarch to pay homage; he will instead watch his brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Cornwall, and Rothesay, and the heir to the throne, from the Royal Gallery.

The move comes after King Charles also made major amends to the Regency Act late last year, making his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward his Counsellors of State, effectively demoting Prince Harry from his role as a potential stand-in for his father, King Charles.

It is pertinent to mention that it has been reported that Prince Harry might attend the coronation alone, as wife Meghan Markle and him remain unsure about how the British public’s reaction to their arrival in light of his explosive memoir Spare. 

