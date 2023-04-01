Katherine Heigl shares she moves to Utah: Here’s why

Katherine Heigl has recently explained why she moves to Utah with her three children and husband Josh Kelly.



Speaking to E! News, Heigl revealed, “I didn’t know how to raise them in LA, so I felt like I could do it here.”

The Grey’s Anatomy actress explained, “I could be more on top of things that scare me and I could be more on top of the kinds of friends they have and places they’re going, the kind of activities they’re involved in — and what the hell they’re doing on their phones.”

The 27 Dresses actress shared that LA is all chaotic and busy lifestyle in the city “became a little too much” while Utah would give their family the opportunity to “decompress”.

“I could kind of decompress and let that hustle part of me go – a little bit,” stated the 44-year-old.

The actress pointed out, “I don’t know that in any career you can ever completely stop hustling, but being able to separate it a little bit.”

“And choose those times of hustle versus just being in it constantly was really important to me,” she added.