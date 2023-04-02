Chris Pine details changes he suggested for his 'Dungeons & Dragons character

 
Sunday Apr 02 2023
Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Chris Pine dished details on the changes he made to his Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves character, which was originally very different and unfunny.

Pine plays the lead in film adaptation of the iconic tabletop game, which revolves around a group of thieves seeking redemption after accidentally giving a powerful relic to a dangerous Red Wizard.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has finally hit the theaters, after lingering in development for years.

The Wonder Woman actor in his recent conversation with SlashFilm, reflected on when he first read the script and his character, Edgin the Bard in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Pine revealed his character was nearly very different, believing him to have been "a bit more rogueish" and how he worked with co-writers/directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley to make him brighter, and in turn funnier.

"I think originally he may have skewed a bit more roguish. Not in terms of the character, roguish in terms of kind of gruff and easily frustrated, let's say. I guess what I found in reading it was I found Edgin to be really bright and kind of buoyant. He's the guy that always sees the silver lining" he explained

"He's the guy where, no matter if there's a mudslide in the backyard of your party, it's like, 'Let's go swim in the mudslide.' There's always something positive to find in the thing. Once I found that entry point into the character, it really made a lot of sense to me. I don't think I'd seen a character like that in a while." Pine added.

