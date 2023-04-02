 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘lose-lose’ situation with Coronation

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Prince Harry’s London visit this week for the preliminary hearing in his case brought against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) for unlawful information gathering, possible had an ulterior motive.

According to a Washington-based British business development consultant and a regular royal commentator on US television, Hilary Fordwich, the UK visit may have had an ulterior motive/

Fordwich told Express.co.uk, “Perhaps his appearing in London, unannounced, to attend the court case was ‘testing the waters’, taking one link at a time in the chain of destiny to help the couple decide.”

Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed that they received King Charles’ Coronation invitation last month. However, the couple did not divulge whether they would be attending the ceremony in London on May 6th, 2023.

If the couple decides to attend, Fordwich foresees some problems which she termed it as a “lose-lose” situation.

“On the one hand, if they do accept their invitation the likelihood of being booed by the British public, whom they threw under the bus, is highly likely,” she explained.

Citing recent polls and the couple’s remarks about the Firm’s racism in their Netflix documentary, the expert said, “With their comments regarding racism in the wake of the Brexit vote (thereby insulting 17.4 million Brits) as well as the insults to the treasured royal family, recent polls have shown how disgruntled and perhaps disgusted the public is with them.”

She added, “Let alone all those insults, allegations, revelations and indiscretions made in Spare, Harry’s spew-it-all memoir. These will no doubt also mean the couple will have a frosty, at best, reception from hard working senior royals and the extended royal family.”

However, she further added that if the ex-royals were not to attend and “use the plausible ‘out’ of the Coronation” then they are “losing their relevance and money-making potential.”

“Regarding lack of relevance Harry has always feared his limited ‘shelf life’ he has always known he would become irrelevant as soon as Prince George turns 18. The likelihood he will attend the Coronation, the most important day in his father’s life, is high.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man video

Britney Spears spotted on vacation in Puerto Rico with new man
Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network

Matthew McConaughey-led ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off confirmed by the network
Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career video

Meghan Markle makes another move towards her political career
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber pay sweet visit to children’s hospital in L.A.
Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public video

Kate Middleton uses ‘secret code’ to discipline her kids in public
Joe Biden ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in London

Joe Biden ‘not expected’ to attend King Charles’ Coronation in London
Taylor Swift shares why she changes ‘Eras Tour’ setlists for each concert

Taylor Swift shares why she changes ‘Eras Tour’ setlists for each concert
Ari Aster reveals what happened to Joaquin Phoenix on set of 'Beau Is Afraid'

Ari Aster reveals what happened to Joaquin Phoenix on set of 'Beau Is Afraid'
Rihanna thinks her son 'doesn't want her to work out'

Rihanna thinks her son 'doesn't want her to work out'
Princess Eugenie hosted Prince Harry during London trip?

Princess Eugenie hosted Prince Harry during London trip?
Bruce Lee's daughter pays tribute to brother Brandon Lee on 30th death anniversary

Bruce Lee's daughter pays tribute to brother Brandon Lee on 30th death anniversary

Actress Sharon Acker dies at 87

Actress Sharon Acker dies at 87