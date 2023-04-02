 
Sunday Apr 02 2023
Prince Harry notified King Charles of his surprise visit to UK?

Sunday Apr 02, 2023

Prince Harry last week made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.

However, the Prince did not meet his father King Charles, brother Prince William and any other senior royal while staying in UK for almost a week.

According to BAZAAR, Prince Harry had notified his father, King Charles, of his surprise visit to UK before flying from California to London.

The publication, citing a source, further claimed the Duke was told that King would be "too busy."

King Charles was originally slated to be in France at that time, but the visit was postponed due to anti-pension reform protests.

There were also reports Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which earlier King Charles had requested him to vacate.

