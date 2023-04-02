'That was lovely to do', Olivia Colman opines on kiss in 'Great Expectations'

BBC’s adaptation of Great Expectations has already strayed from former versions in many ways, as will be obvious in the latest episode.

Ahead of the second installment of the series, actress Olivia Colman who plays Miss Havisham spoke about locking lips with character Pip Whitehead played by Fionn Whitehead.

The premiere sets the story with Pip hoping Miss Havisham and her ward Estella (Chloe Lea) will help him climb up the social ladder and escape his working-class origin for a more prosperous life.

Speaking to media at a recent screening, Olivia said her co-star Fionn was “terrified”.

“It’s going to sound weird but that was lovely, lovely to do. It was totally not what I’d imagined and that’s partly why when I read everything I was so drawn to it.”

“I always imagined she was so much older but when you work it out, she was jilted in her early 20s and 18 or 20 years later she hasn’t age well but she’s still watching sexual tension playing out.”

Olivia added: “And I loved that Steven goes there with that stuff. I love the fact that she’s so mortified when he looks so horrified.”

"On the cheek. I loved it you gave us so many things to play with,” she told Steven.

Fionn also spoke about the scene, in which Miss Havisham gives Pip opium to sell after the kiss.

He said: “I think it was so grimy that she gives him a form of currency after this, kind of kisses him and then here you go and sends him on his way.”

The series is written by the creator of hit TV series Peaky Blinders, Stephen Knight.

Besides Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, the cast includes Cast Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Ashley Thomas as Jaggers, Johnny Harris as Magwitch, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella, Hayley Squires as Sara, Owen McDonnell as Joe, Trystan Gravelle as Compeyson and Matt Berry as Mr. Pumblechuck.