'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest

Actors Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, and executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa joined Entertainment Tonight’s Ash Crossan to talk about ‘The Mandalorian’ at 2023 PlayFest in Los Angeles.

While ensuring not to disclose anything about future episodes, everyone on the panel at expressed enthusiasm towards what’s to come in “The Mandalorian.”

“There’s so much left to do,” Sackhoff said about her character, revealing that she wants to see a lot more development of Bo-Katan.

“We really enjoy making it so we’re going to keep doing it,” producer Filoni said. “Something that I’ve thought about that I think is interesting is that, probably, people will tell stories with a lot of these characters well after I’m gone.”

“There’s so much you don’t know,” he told the moderator, dodging questions about upcoming developments in the series.

The Mandalorian is an American space Western television series created by Jon Favreau for the Disney+. It is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, beginning five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983), and stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a solo bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect the Force-sensitive child Grogu. Starting in the third season, Katee Sackhoff also stars as Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze, following her appearance in the second season.