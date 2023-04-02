 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 02 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 02, 2023

The Mandalorian cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest
'The Mandalorian' cast tease future episodes at PaleyFest

Actors Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, and executive producers Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa joined Entertainment Tonight’s Ash Crossan to talk about ‘The Mandalorian’ at 2023 PlayFest in Los Angeles.

While ensuring not to disclose anything about future episodes, everyone on the panel at expressed enthusiasm towards what’s to come in “The Mandalorian.”

“There’s so much left to do,” Sackhoff said about her character, revealing that she wants to see a lot more development of Bo-Katan.

“We really enjoy making it so we’re going to keep doing it,” producer Filoni said. “Something that I’ve thought about that I think is interesting is that, probably, people will tell stories with a lot of these characters well after I’m gone.”

“There’s so much you don’t know,” he told the moderator, dodging questions about upcoming developments in the series.

The Mandalorian is an American space Western television series created by Jon Favreau for the Disney+. It is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, beginning five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983), and stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a solo bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect the Force-sensitive child Grogu. Starting in the third season, Katee Sackhoff also stars as Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze, following her appearance in the second season.

More From Entertainment:

Felix from K-pop group Stray Kids does Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ challenge

Felix from K-pop group Stray Kids does Jimin’s ‘Like Crazy’ challenge
Priyanka Chopra goes on dinner date with Nick Jonas, drops snaps in auto rickshaw

Priyanka Chopra goes on dinner date with Nick Jonas, drops snaps in auto rickshaw
Sarah Polley gets unexpected 'Oscars' April Fools' Day

Sarah Polley gets unexpected 'Oscars' April Fools' Day
Taemin from K-pop group Shinee gives update before military discharge

Taemin from K-pop group Shinee gives update before military discharge
Eve Harlow reveals the story behind the wigs in 'The Night Agent' finale

Eve Harlow reveals the story behind the wigs in 'The Night Agent' finale
K-pop group IVE achieve All-Kill certification

K-pop group IVE achieve All-Kill certification
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 gives his opinion on workplace dating
Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix keeps dog shared with Tom Sandoval
Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’

Elvira reveals she sold ‘haunted’ L.A mansion to Brad Pitt, ‘he loved it’
Prince Harry, King Charles standing on ‘irreparable shores’ video

Prince Harry, King Charles standing on ‘irreparable shores’
Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration

Ateez’s Hongjoong named as fashion designer Olivier Rousteing’s inspiration
David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William’s latest photo