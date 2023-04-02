Royal family set to put on united front this Easter

All members of the royal family are gearing up for a big reunion over the bank holiday weekend to celebrate their first Easter without Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward believes the whole family will be there - with the exception of the Sussexes who live in the US - and says it will be a chance for them to get together before the coronation.



The royals usually stick to traditions during the gathering, eating a fish dinner on Good Friday. On Sunday they go to St George's Chapel for a service before heading back for a four-course roast. But, according to Seward, the Britain's new King may relax one rule which was enforced by the late Queen.

"They will all haKate Middleton will reportedly be stepping up her new role during royal Easter lunch as King Charles III is expected to relax a strict table rule, a royal expert has claimed.ve dinner together, but not the young children, they will eat in the nursery dining room," the expert told The Sun.

She added: "The Queen always said until they could hold a knife and fork properly they could not eat at the table, but Charles might have relaxed that rule a bit."

The royal biographer has also claimed that the Princess of Wales will get a new job at annual royal Easter lunch, saying that Kate will play a part in organising some of the children's activities.

"Kate is a great organiser and will almost certainly organise an Easter egg hunt – they can also go to the royal mews and see the horses there and there is an indoor pool for swimming and ponies for them to ride," Seward said.