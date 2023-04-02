Chris Pratt gives biting reply to 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' criticism: 'You probably need to watch it twice'

Chris Pratt speaks out on criticism for his part in Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In an interview with Extra, Chris Pratt asked fans to "go watch the movie, and then we can talk."

"I really think that once you see the movie..," Pratt, 43, said before changing his thought and correcting himself by saying, "And you know what, in all honestly, I think you probably need to watch it twice."

The Jurassic World actor's comments came after some viewers started complaining. along with actor John Leguizamo, who played Luigi in the 1993 theatrical iteration of the gaming franchise, about his casting not being appropriate for the role of the Italian titular character.