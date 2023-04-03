 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 03, 2023

Charlie Day asserts which Its Always Sunny co-star could fit into Super Mario Bros
Charlie Day asserts which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

The Super Mario Bros Movie has a strong link with sitcoms with its main characters Chris Pratt and Charlie Day having that background.

Pratt's big breakthrough came in Parks and Recreation, while Day stars in the long-running It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

This led the actors speculating who from their sitcoms could fit into the The Super Mario Bros Movie.

"If you put anyone from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia into the Mushroom Kingdom, they're going to be great. Maybe [Danny] DeVito would be a great Wario," Day told Digital Spy. "He would be really good."

Pratt added: "That's really good. And I wonder who would be a good Waluigi? Maybe Nick Offerman."

As for Pratt and Day's co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, who voices Princess Peach in the new movie: "I think James McAvoy would smash it. I don't know who he’d be, but he's so good, and he's so talented, and he's really good at voices."

"So I think that he would smash Mario Bros," she noted of her Split and Glass co-star.

The Super Mario Bros Movie comes out in cinemas this Wednesday April 5, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic

King Charles will abdicate before coronation, crown will be passed to Prince William, predicts psychic
Riley Keough makes rare comment on being part of Elvis Presley’s family video

Riley Keough makes rare comment on being part of Elvis Presley’s family
'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix

'Beau Is Afraid' director teases another project with Joaquin Phoenix
‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards

‘My Neighbour Totoro’ big winner at Olivier awards
Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family

Rihanna shows off her baby bump as she steps out for dinner with family
'Joaquin is ruthlessly investigative', director lauds 'Beau Is Afraid' star

'Joaquin is ruthlessly investigative', director lauds 'Beau Is Afraid' star
Priscilla Presley says she never ever ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley amid legal battle with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley says she never ever ‘betrayed’ Elvis Presley amid legal battle with Riley Keough
Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’

Florence Pugh admits she is ‘hooked’ to ‘The Last of Us’
Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery

Paul Mescal dedicates Best Actor Olivier Award to mom amid her cancer recovery
Prince Harry urged to remember ‘sometimes saying less is ideal’ video

Prince Harry urged to remember ‘sometimes saying less is ideal’
‘It’s definitely not cool to pay for It’, Jack Black mocks Twitter Blue

‘It’s definitely not cool to pay for It’, Jack Black mocks Twitter Blue
Gigi Hadid strikes a pose with Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC gala in Mumbai

Gigi Hadid strikes a pose with Shah Rukh Khan at NMACC gala in Mumbai