Charlie Day reveals which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

Charlie Day asserts which 'It's Always Sunny' co-star could fit into 'Super Mario Bros'

The Super Mario Bros Movie has a strong link with sitcoms with its main characters Chris Pratt and Charlie Day having that background.

Pratt's big breakthrough came in Parks and Recreation, while Day stars in the long-running It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

This led the actors speculating who from their sitcoms could fit into the The Super Mario Bros Movie.

"If you put anyone from It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia into the Mushroom Kingdom, they're going to be great. Maybe [Danny] DeVito would be a great Wario," Day told Digital Spy. "He would be really good."

Pratt added: "That's really good. And I wonder who would be a good Waluigi? Maybe Nick Offerman."

As for Pratt and Day's co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, who voices Princess Peach in the new movie: "I think James McAvoy would smash it. I don't know who he’d be, but he's so good, and he's so talented, and he's really good at voices."

"So I think that he would smash Mario Bros," she noted of her Split and Glass co-star.

The Super Mario Bros Movie comes out in cinemas this Wednesday April 5, 2023.